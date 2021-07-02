Short Interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Drops By 31.0%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 715,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 841,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OBSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,168. The stock has a market cap of $169.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ObsEva by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,431,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ObsEva by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 241,684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ObsEva by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 208,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ObsEva by 448.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

