Short Interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Drops By 31.0%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 715,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 841,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OBSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,168. The stock has a market cap of $169.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.