Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 33.3%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TNHDF opened at $0.73 on Friday. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Times Neighborhood
