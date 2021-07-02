Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Decreases By 33.3%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TNHDF opened at $0.73 on Friday. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

