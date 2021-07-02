Showcase (SHO) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Showcase has a market capitalization of $474,242.78 and $108,759.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00134544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.57 or 1.00647039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

