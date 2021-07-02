Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.