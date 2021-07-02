Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GCTAF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

