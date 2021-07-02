Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Update

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SNNAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

