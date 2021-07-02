Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,041 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Silicon Laboratories worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $151.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.93, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.89. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.