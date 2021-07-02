Simple Software Solutions Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $109,308.19 and $66.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008420 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001617 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,890,679 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.