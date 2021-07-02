SKALE Network One Day Volume Tops $13.69 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $207.76 million and $13.69 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00681632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00080432 BTC.

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

