Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.02. Approximately 50,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 169,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skeena Resources to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.05. The company has a market cap of C$793.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.