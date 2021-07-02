Small Love Potion Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.94 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $60.08 million and $40.94 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.16 or 0.00687424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00080215 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

