Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Smartsheet worth $49,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

SMAR stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,265 shares of company stock worth $20,158,336. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

