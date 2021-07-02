SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38.

SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

