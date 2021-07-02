Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.