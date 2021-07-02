South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of South State worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in South State by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in South State by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in South State by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in South State by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.10. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Truist upped their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.