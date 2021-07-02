Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

