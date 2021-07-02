SparksPay Hits One Day Volume of $9.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 139.6% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $61,935.19 and approximately $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,186,879 coins and its circulating supply is 10,082,515 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

