SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Reaches $61,935.19

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. SparksPay has a market cap of $61,935.19 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 139.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,186,879 coins and its circulating supply is 10,082,515 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.