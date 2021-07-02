Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Shares Down 6.2%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.56. 159,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 63,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a current ratio of 22.13.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,293. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

