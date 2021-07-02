S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 135.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STBA. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.71. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

