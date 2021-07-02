StableXSwap Price Hits $1.65 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $22.58 million and approximately $573.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.31 or 1.00207172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

