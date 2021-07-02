Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.70 million and $230,680.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00169451 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.52 or 1.00121752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

