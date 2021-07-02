Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $127,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $206.44 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.16 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

