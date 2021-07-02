Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.90.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Stantec alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 in the last 90 days.

STN stock opened at C$55.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.85. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$59.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.