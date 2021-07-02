Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Cap of $46.79 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $46.79 million and approximately $13,057.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.79 or 0.00017114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006114 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,079,505 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

