Step Finance Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $286,994.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00132070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168787 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,098.75 or 0.99965056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

