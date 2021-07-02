Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,896 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $321.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.85. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

