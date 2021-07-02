Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $132.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.52. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.