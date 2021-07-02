Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.79 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 403.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,517 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 244,798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

ZION stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.