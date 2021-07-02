Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 7,143.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $348.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

