Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SF opened at $65.69 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

