Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 51,491 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.