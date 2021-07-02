Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.