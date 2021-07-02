Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 2nd (1COV, ADS, BAS, DPW, GLJ, HFG, ML, OOMA, REL, RI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 2nd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €360.00 ($423.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €77.18 ($90.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €209.00 ($245.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €131.00 ($154.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

