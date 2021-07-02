STRAKS Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $44,387.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.05 or 0.06344964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.19 or 0.01466331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00404083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00158472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.70 or 0.00622672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00428183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00349116 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

