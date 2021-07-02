Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Stride alerts:

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,902 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.