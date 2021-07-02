Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 128,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

