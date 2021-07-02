Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SMU.UN opened at C$17.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.01 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

