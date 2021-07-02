SureRemit Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $7,662.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,218.44 or 0.99877860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.