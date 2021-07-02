Suretly Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,983.04 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $40,983.04 and approximately $104.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00053211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00685431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00080193 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars.

