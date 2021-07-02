SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CAO Karen Hon Sells 127 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Hon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $564.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

