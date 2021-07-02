SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SVB Financial Group worth $115,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $564.88 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

