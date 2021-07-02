Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.