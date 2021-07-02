Sylo (SYLO) Price Tops $0.0058

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Sylo has a market cap of $14.15 million and $216,464.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

