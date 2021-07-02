Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €131.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €131.00 ($154.12) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.40 ($129.88).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €118.45 ($139.35) on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €110.23.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.