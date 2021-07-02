T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.99% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCHP opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

