T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director Sells $21,091.12 in Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough sold 18,182 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $21,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 60,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.85. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $168.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.25.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TTOO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

