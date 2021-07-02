TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 136,975 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 154.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of DoorDash worth $29,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $180.59 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.