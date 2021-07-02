TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,921 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Five9 worth $38,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,484,816.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $184.79 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

