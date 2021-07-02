TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of BWX Technologies worth $31,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after buying an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $635,631 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.